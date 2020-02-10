Mifflin County man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

Gerald McFadden, 36, of Lewistown, was indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possessing and distributing heroin and crack cocaine in 2019.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A 36-year-old Mifflin County man has been indicated on federal drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Friday.

Gerald McFadden, of Lewistown, was indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, Freed said. He allegedly trafficked the drugs between August 17, 2019 and October 17, 2019, Freed said.

The indictment also charges McFadden with 15 separate instances of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, according to Freed.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Mifflin County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, McFadden faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine, and a period of supervised release following imprisonment.