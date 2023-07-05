Maryland man arrested, charged with homicide after stealing forklift and running over woman

The suspect, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, from Waldorf, MD, reportedly broke into a Home Depot, stole a forklift and ran over a woman trying to run away.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after stealing a forklift and running over a woman with it.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, on July 2 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe's Home Improvement store located in the 2500 block of Crain Highway.

The suspect, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, from Waldorf, broke into the business, stole a forklift and rammed it through the rear gates.

Brown allegedly left Lowe's on the forklift, entering the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place where, for unknown reasons, he rammed a car that was parked in the parking lot.

A woman, later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, from Waldorf, was asleep in her car when Brown struck. She began running away when Brown followed her, striking her with the forklift and running her over.

He then stole Pinkney's car and fled the scene.

Officers who were investigating the initial burglary canvassed the area and saw the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They subsequently discovered the victim underneath the forklift, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown and Pinkney reportedly did not know each other.

After pursuing leads, detectives were able to positively identify Brown as the suspect. He was arrested on July 2 and Pinkney's vehicle was recovered near his house.