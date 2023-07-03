Man wanted for allegedly stealing $13,000 worth of collectibles from York County business

Jonathan Thomas Eisenhuth, 39, from Middleburg has been charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are searching for a man accused of stealing $13,000 worth of collectibles.

According to the West York Borough Police Department, on June 29 officers were called to Common Ground Collectibles, a trading card business located along the 1600 block of W. Market Street for a commercial burglary.

At the scene, officers discovered that at 4:57 a.m., a man wearing a mask forcefully entered the business, taking multiple, expensive collectible items worth roughly $13,000.

Common Ground is a purveyor of athletic memorabilia, so investigators focused on individuals who are familiar with the sports market from across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jonathan Thomas Eisenhuth, 39, from Middleburg. He has been charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Eisenhuth may be with his girlfriend, Bailey Marie Maggs, 23, from Williamsport, who may be operating a copper-colored 2009 Subaru Impreza with Pa. registration plates of LTA4060.

Eisenhuth and Maggs may still be in the York or Lancaster County areas.