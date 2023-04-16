Man wanted after hours-long standoff in Harrisburg

Guy Stevenson, 43, is facing multiple charges for what started as a domestic incident.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a man after a standoff that lasted around 10 hours on Saturday.

Guy Stevenson, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of instruments of crime, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

Police were first dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Briggs Street for a domestic incident around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim was able to escape unharmed from the house and Stevenson.

Authorities believed Stevenson was armed and dangerous so they evacuated nearby homes during the standoff.

Police, Dauphin County CRT, and state police talked with Stevenson throughout the day, according to officials.

Authorities used flash bangs and tear gas to try to get him to come out of the house.

Eventually, police entered the home and after a thorough search, they discovered Stevenson was no longer there.

The scene was cleared shortly after 8:30 p.m.