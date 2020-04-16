Lancaster man charged with DUI, hit and run after crashing vehicle into house, police say

Michael J. Fretz was charged after the investigation of the crash, which occurred March 18 on the 2700 block of Lititz Pike

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was charged with DUI, hit and run, and reckless endangerment Thursday in connection to an accident that occurred on March 18, Manheim Township Police say.

Michael J. Fretz, 34, was charged after an investigation of a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:31 a.m. on the 2700 block of Lititz Pike, police say.

According to police, Fretz drove a vehicle into the front porch of a home and fled on foot from the crash scene.

He was located by officers a short distance away, police say. He was allegedly displaying signs of impairment, and admitted to consuming controlled substances prior to the crash.