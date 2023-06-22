Two charged in connection to Lebanon triple homicide face preliminary hearings

One of the Lebanon homicide suspects and a woman charged in hindering his apprehension are facing their preliminary hearings on Thursday.

Ivan Claudio-Rosero, 27, and Tiffany Koziara, 34, are scheduled for their preliminary hearings in front of a judge in Lebanon County.

Claudio-Rosero is charged with multiple counts of homicide, conspiracy, and firearms offenses.

Koziara is facing charges for hindering the apprehension of Claudio-Rosero from authorities.

Shortly after the May 30 shooting, officials arrested Alex Torres Santos and James Fernandez Reyes as police worked to identify a third shooter who fled the area in a white BMW that was used in the execution of the shootings.

Authorities say they originally linked the vehicle to Koziara's residence on Cumberland Street in Lebanon, and after executing a search warrant at her home, they determined Koziara had lent Rosero the vehicle prior to the shooting and he had fled the area with it.

Police say they immediately began a statewide search for Rosero and the BMW, and in the late evening hours of June 6, U.S. Marshals located Rosero in Philadelphia, where he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Rosero possessed the keys to the BMW, which was located nearby.

Officials say that upon arrest, Rosero was questioned, and he gave a confession to his involvement in the homicides, saying that he drove himself, Torres Santos and Fernandez Reyes to the area, fired multiple rounds from a gun, and drove the shooters away.

Police say that Koziara is charged with hindering apprehension of Rosero after her actions prevented police from locating and arresting him during the investigation.

Authorities said that Rosero knowingly provided investigators with false information about her contact with Rosero and his whereabouts on June 3. Police say that Koziara booked a hotel room for herself and Rosero during the same weekend the search warrant was executed.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graff has announced that she is seeking the death penalty against the three shooters charged.

This comes only months after Governor Josh Shapiro said he will not sign off on any executions while in office.