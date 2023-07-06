Man arrested in Philadelphia charged with homicide in connection to Lebanon shooting deaths, girlfriend charged with hindering apprehension

LEBANON, Pa. — Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to last month's triple homicide in Lebanon, and are intending to seek the death penalty against him after he admitted his role in the deaths of two children and a teenager.
Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, is facing multiple counts of homicide, conspiracy and other firearm offenses for the May 30 shooting.
According to the Lebanon District Attorney's Office, they have filed a notice of aggravating circumstances against Rosero, meaning that they intend to seek the death penalty against him.
Rosero's girlfriend, Tiffany Koziara, 34, is also facing charges for hindering his apprehension.
Officials say that after the arrests of Alex Torres Santos and James Fernandez Reyes, police worked to identify a third shooter who fled the area in a white BMW that was used in the execution of the shootings.
Authorities say they originally linked the vehicle to Koziara's residence on Cumberland Street in Lebanon, and after executing a search warrant at her home, they determined Koziara had lent Rosero the vehicle prior to the shooting and he had fled the area with it.
Police say they immediately began a statewide search for Rosero and the BMW, and in the late evening hours of June 6, U.S. Marshals located Rosero in Philadelphia, where he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Rosero possessed the keys to the BMW, which was located nearby.
Officials say that upon arrest, Rosero was questioned, and he gave a confession to his involvement in the homicides, saying that he drove himself, Torres Santos and Fernandez Reyes to the area, fired multiple rounds from a gun, and drove the shooters away.
Police say that Koziara is charged with hindering apprehension of Rosero after her actions prevented police with locating and arresting him during the investigation.
Authorities said that Rosero knowingly provided investigators with false information about her contact with Rosero and his whereabouts on June 3. Police say that Koziara booked a hotel room for herself and Rosero during the same weekend the search warrant was executed.
Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf released the following statement on the arrests:
“The tragic killing of two innocent children and a young man occurred just over a week ago today. Since called to the scene, Lebanon City Detectives, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, and the DA’s Office has not stopped its quest to locate and arrest all three shooters. When children are killed, when a community is yet again endangered due to senseless gun violence, justice demands every ounce of effort possible. I cannot thank the Lebanon City Police Department and our County Detectives enough for their work in this case. To have three shooters identified and in custody all within a week is a true testament to the caliber of men each of our Detectives is. We are grateful to the State Police and Marshalls for their assistance in locating and arresting Rosero – through their efforts our community is safer. Our work in this case has just begun. We shift from arrest to trial preparation. I promise my Office and the police will do everything in its power to hold the killers accountable."