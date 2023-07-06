Man arrested in Philadelphia charged with homicide in connection to Lebanon shooting deaths, girlfriend charged with hindering apprehension

Ivan Rosero, 27, is facing multiple counts of homicide for his role in the Lebanon shootings. Tiffany Koziara, 34, is facing charges for hindering apprehension.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to last month's triple homicide in Lebanon, and are intending to seek the death penalty against him after he admitted his role in the deaths of two children and a teenager.

Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, is facing multiple counts of homicide, conspiracy and other firearm offenses for the May 30 shooting.

According to the Lebanon District Attorney's Office, they have filed a notice of aggravating circumstances against Rosero, meaning that they intend to seek the death penalty against him.

Rosero's girlfriend, Tiffany Koziara, 34, is also facing charges for hindering his apprehension.

Officials say that after the arrests of Alex Torres Santos and James Fernandez Reyes, police worked to identify a third shooter who fled the area in a white BMW that was used in the execution of the shootings.

Authorities say they originally linked the vehicle to Koziara's residence on Cumberland Street in Lebanon, and after executing a search warrant at her home, they determined Koziara had lent Rosero the vehicle prior to the shooting and he had fled the area with it.

Police say they immediately began a statewide search for Rosero and the BMW, and in the late evening hours of June 6, U.S. Marshals located Rosero in Philadelphia, where he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Rosero possessed the keys to the BMW, which was located nearby.

Officials say that upon arrest, Rosero was questioned, and he gave a confession to his involvement in the homicides, saying that he drove himself, Torres Santos and Fernandez Reyes to the area, fired multiple rounds from a gun, and drove the shooters away.

Police say that Koziara is charged with hindering apprehension of Rosero after her actions prevented police with locating and arresting him during the investigation.

Authorities said that Rosero knowingly provided investigators with false information about her contact with Rosero and his whereabouts on June 3. Police say that Koziara booked a hotel room for herself and Rosero during the same weekend the search warrant was executed.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf released the following statement on the arrests: