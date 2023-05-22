New Cumberland karate instructor accused of sexual assaults against students

Devin Hogue, 23, an instructor at Elite Fitness & Martial Arts, is accused of trying to engage in sexual activity with underage students at the studio, police claim.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An instructor at a Central Pennsylvania karate studio has been charged with 18 felonies and 16 misdemeanors concerning his alleged attempts to sexually assault his students, New Cumberland Borough Police claim in a criminal complaint affidavit.

Devin P. Hogue, 23, of Lewisberry, York County, is an instructor at Elite Fitness & Martial Arts in New Cumberland.

Police say they began investigating him in March when allegations emerged that Hogue was attempting to engage in sexual relations with an underage victim.

Investigators interviewed three other students with similar allegations of sexual assault, according to police.

Police stated that Hogue was still teaching at the karate school as of May 18.

He is charged with:

Sexual abuse of children (two felony counts)

Sexual assault by sports official, volunteer or non-profit employee (five felony counts)

Unlawful contact with a minor (three felony counts)

Corruption of minors (four felony counts)

Indecent Assault (Four felony counts)

Indecent assault (13 misdemeanor counts)

Indecent exposure (three misdemeanor counts)

Court documents and police confirmed that Hogue was arrested without incident on Saturday. He was arraigned on the charges and bail was set at $75,000.

He was released after posting bail.