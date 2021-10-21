Harrisburg organization to lead national discussion on alternatives to youth incarceration

The panel will also discuss ways to address the trauma youth in the juvenile justice system face.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg-based organization, Youth Advocate Program (YAP), will lead a discussion on alternatives to youth incarceration today in the capital.

The discussion is one of many being held in the series called, "On the Road to Unlocked." The panel will also discuss the disproportional incarceration rates in Black and brown youth, compared to white youth and trauma experienced by these children.

According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, more than 80% of youth in the juvenile justice system report experiencing traumatic events often linked to substance abuse, depression, self-injury, conduct problems, and other behaviors that increase the likelihood of justice system involvement.

According to the Sentencing Project, Black youth are five times more likely than their white peers to be held in a juvenile facility in Pennsylvania. The national average is four times as likely.

Darlyne Bailey, one of the partners of the event tells FOX43, it's about understanding the traumas that may lead to crimes committed by youth and figuring out community and family-based approaches as alternatives to prison for youth.

"This is a problem and it's not just a legal or ethical issue," she said. "This is an issue about life and about really valuing another person's life and realizing another person has the capacity to be contributing. People don't wake up in the morning and think, 'How can I do something bad?'"

Bailey says putting youth in jail without addressing the root cause of the problem can sometimes serve as a training ground. If they don't have strong support from family or community, they may find that while in the justice system, which could then create a cycle of crime and jail time.