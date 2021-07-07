Lancaster man wanted for allegedly stabbing two people

Scotty Gebhard, 34, is wanted on aggravated assault and burglary charges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two people, leaving both injured.

Scotty Gebhard, 34, is facing aggravated assault and burglary charges for his role in the incident.

On July 3 around 1:00 a.m., police responded to the area of the 300 block of E. King St. in Lancaster for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from stab wounds to her face, neck, and back.

Minutes later, a second victim arrived at a local hospital after suffering a stab wound during the attack.

Police say they were able to identify Gebhard as the assailant in the attack.

He is now wanted.