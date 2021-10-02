Lancaster County man charged in connection to Capitol riots

Michael Lopatic Sr., is charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct, and similar charges for his role in the January riot in Washington D.C.

Federal investigators charge a Lancaster County man in connection to the riots in Washington D.C. on January 6.

Michael Lopatic Sr., is facing up to 21 1/2 years in prison for his role in the capitol riots. He is charged with assaulting an officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and similar offenses.

Federal prosecutors say that Lopatic can be seen on body camera footage, lunging at a Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officer and repeatedly punching him in the head.

He is also accused of stealing another officers body camera during the riot, then reportedly told FBI agents when he was arrested, that he disposed of the camera on his way home to Lancaster County.

Federal court filings show Lopatic made several social media posts after the general election with pictures of animals he hunted, and had named after democratic leaders including now President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.