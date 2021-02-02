Man arrested in Lancaster County in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Zachary Alam, 29, was arrested in Denver in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI has arrested a man in Lancaster County for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Zachary Alam, 29, is facing assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, and disorderly conduct, among other related charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI was reviewing video footage obtained by the U.S. Capitol police when they spotted a man wearing a dark colored jacket, a black shirt with a yellow and red label on the front, and a black and tan fur-lined hat.

That man, later identified as Alam, was spotted in the video clip as entering the Senate Wing entrance of the U.S. Capitol via a window.

After watching a number of videos, the FBI says Alam was apart of a large aggressive crowd attempting to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby, which is a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers.

In video footage of that entrance, Alam is seen repeatedly punching the glass panels of doors immediately behind Capitol Police officers, causing it to splinter, according to the criminal complaint.

As additional officers arrived on scene, police stepped away from the doorway, at which point Alam was seen kicking the glass panels of the Speaker's lobby door.

The criminal complaint states that after a shot was fired, Alam backed away toward a stairwell, where he found a helmet. The FBI says he wore it as he stood on the steps of the stairwell.

By Jan. 12, Alam's face was on FBI wanted posters seeking his identity.

On Jan. 14, an anonymous tipster to the FBI National Threat Operation Center, who identified themselves as a family member of Alam, provided his name, phone number, email address, and other identifying information.

The FBI says on Jan. 19, another witness submitted a tip that their relative, Alam, was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot.

That witness confirmed to the FBI that the man hitting the glass in the videos outside of the Speaker's Lobby was Alam.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness also claimed to be in routine contact with Alam, but he was now using a different cell phone number to communicate.

The witness told the FBI that Alam declined to provide his exact location, but said he was sorry for what he had done at the U.S. Capitol but he was not going to turn himself into authorities because he did not want to go to jail again.

According to the FBI, Alam was arrested over the weekend in Denver.