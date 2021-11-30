Milo was given the Heroic Dog Award by PETA on Tuesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is honoring a local dog for his heroic efforts in saving an elderly neighbor in Silver Spring earlier this month.

An adopted pup named Milo received the Heroic Dog Award from PETA on Tuesday.

When his owner, Makayla Swift, went to take Milo for a walk on November 4, she opened the front door and Milo took off across the street and led Swift to the home of Sherry Starr.

Milo scratched at the front and side doors of the home, and that's when Swift her Starr's calls for help, Megan Wiltsie with PETA said in a release.

Starr, who is 85 years old, had fallen in the early morning hours of the morning, hit her head and became stuck between the shower and the toilet in her bathroom.

Swift called 911 and medical crews arrived to treat Starr, who was bruised but otherwise unharmed.

“When this dog sensed that his vulnerable neighbor needed urgent help, he led his guardian straight to her doorstep,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a press release. “PETA hopes this story inspires people to consider adopting an animal from their local shelter, where so many clever, loving, and tenacious dogs like Milo are waiting for a family to join.”

According to PETA, around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time. An estimated 10% of them end up in animal shelters. That’s why PETA advocates for adoption and urges guardians to have their animal companions spayed or neutered.