Four armed robbery suspects from Maryland, arrested in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say four men were captured and arrested in Upper Allen Township, suspects in an armed robbery in Maryland.

Thurmont Police, in Maryland, responded to a Verizon store for an armed robbery on March 18 shortly before 8:00 p.m.

According to police an unknown Hispanic female entered the store first and then left the area as three Hispanic males entered the store, forcing the employee to the floor at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects then filled two suitcases with stolen items and fled in their vehicle. As the suspects left the store, the employee called 9-1-1 and gave police a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Later, a Maryland deputy saw the suspects' vehicle traveling northbound on Route 15 at high speed.

At around 8:20 p.m., Upper Allen Police found the suspects' vehicle abandoned in Upper Allen Township near the Park-and-Ride and entrance to the Winding Hills community.

After searching the area and with help of witnesses, police say they found four suspects and they were taken into custody.

Angel Collazo, 20, Noah Zayas, 24, and Luis Filpo, 20, all of New York were taken to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing.