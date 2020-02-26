Police: Man accused of Maryland syringe attack arrested

Thomas Stemen was arrested Tuesday after Anne Arundel County police received a tip about the suspect.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at a Maryland grocery store has been arrested.

News outlets report Thomas Stemen was arrested Tuesday after Anne Arundel County police received a tip about the suspect.

Video from the store in Churchton shows a man follow a woman into the cart area and bump into her on Feb. 18.

The woman is then seen looking at her leg and backing out of the store as the man follows her outside.