Fleetwood woman pleads guilty to 25 counts of animal cruelty in Lancaster County court, PSPCA says

Joanna Fleming's properties in Peach Bottom were visited four times by the PSPCA last year. She surrendered 95 neglected animals in all, the agency said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County woman pled guilty to 25 counts of animal cruelty stemming from offenses committed at four separate properties she maintained in Lancaster County in 2020, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

The charges against Joanna Fleming, of Fleetwood, include five felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals causing significant bodily injury or death, 10 misdemeanor charges for lack of veterinary care, and 10 summary charges for lack of veterinary care, lack of shelter and cruelty to animals, the PSPCA said.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, who accepted the plea, sentenced Fleming to a total of seven years of probation, the first six months of which will be spent on house arrest, the PSPCA said.

Fleming must also forfeit all of the animals related to the cases and is prohibited from owning animals for seven years, the PSPCA said. She was also ordered to pay full restitution to the PSPCA, and is subject random inspections by Humane Law Enforcement officers, the agency said.

The PSPCA's humane officers visited Fleming’s property in July, September, October and November of 2020, the agency said. In July, three horses who were in underweight body conditions, had poor coat maintenance and overgrown hooves were surrendered by Fleming.

In August, two more visits to Fleming’s property resulted in the seizure of six additional horses including those with infected wounds, overgrown hooves and underweight body conditions, the PSPCA said.

In November, Humane Law Enforcement Officers seized nine Doberman Pinschers including seven 2-week-old puppies. The puppies were found to have urine and fecal scalding along with live fleas, according to the PSPCA.

Additionally, 44 chickens, 23 cats, 2 pigs, 2 ducks, three dogs and two horses were removed throughout the course of the month, the PSPCA said.

In total, 95 animals were rescued from Fleming in 2020. Some were signed over and found placement in adoptive homes or with rescue organizations, while several have been in the protective custody of the PSPCA for nearly a year.