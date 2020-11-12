Lancaster County woman charged with animal cruelty fails to appear for court

Joanna Fleming, 45, is facing charges after allegedly abusing dogs & horses at a Fulton Township property.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Peach Bottom woman facing felony charges in connection to abuse of dogs and horses recently failed to appear for preliminary hearings at a district court in Quarryville.

Joanna Fleming, 45, is facing 5 felonies, 10 misdemeanors and 10 summary offenses in connection to the abuse of the animals at a property on Peach Bottom Road in Fulton Township.

Among the horses seized from Fleming was a newborn horse that was found to be suffering from septic and necrotic wounds. The horse was later euthanized after veterinarians at the New Bolton Center determined her condition was unrecoverable, the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) said in October.

Three other horses removed from Fleming were found to be emaciated and suffering from severe dental disease, overgrown hooves, and rain rot, according to the PSPCA.

The misdemeanor counts against Fleming are for her alleged failure to provide veterinary care two two of the horses, which were found to be severely underweight and suffering from dental disease and overgrown hooves.

The summary charges were for failure to provide veterinary care to the horses, the PSPCA said. One of the animals was a foal with a laceration on her hind leg that required medical attention, according to the PSPCA.

At the preliminary hearings on December 3, PSPCA Humane Officer Jen Nields testified, and a pair of veterinarians also had testimony presented about the condition of the animals.

Authorities say that two of the hearings held regarded animal abuse and cruelty and a third was due to charges that Fleming allegedly used a deceased relative’s debit card to make purchases online, at convenience stores, and a pizzeria.

She is also facing burglary charges from Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly entering a neighbor's cabin and stealing scrap metal.