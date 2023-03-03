Lancaster man charged with endangering child welfare after 3-year-old eats candy bar containing psychedelics

Shahi Nafese Presley, 28, of Lancaster, allegedly told police that the child had gotten the candy bar out of his backpack while unsupervised.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing several charges after a child in his care ate an edible containing psychedelics around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Shahi Nafese Presley, 28, of Lancaster, allegedly told police that the 3-year-old had gotten the candy bar out of his backpack and eaten 75% of it while unsupervised.

Police say the child was acting woozy, falling over, semi-alert and vomiting. Presley became aware of the situation when other children in the room told him the victim was vomiting.

The suspect, knowing the backpack was in the same room as the sick child, allegedly checked his belongings and found the candy missing. He found the remainder of the bar on the floor near the victim.

Police say Presley provided the remaining quarter of the bar to officers and admitted it contained psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, and was his.