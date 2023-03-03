Police apprehend man wanted for assault, kidnapping in Swatara Township

Police have apprehended the suspect accused of assaulting and kidnapping a victim in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 6:35 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have Wilson in custody, according to a press release.

Troopers report that McNear is safe.

Swatara Township police would like to thank PSP for their quick assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is still asked to contact Township police at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip via SwataraPolice.org.

Previously: Police are asking the public in and around the Harrisburg area to be on the lookout for a vehicle that may have been involved in a kidnapping early this morning.

Police allege that Charles Wilson, 36, took Janiesha McNear, 37, both of Roanoke, Virginia, from Harrisburg against her will in an older model tan SUV bearing a Virginia license plate. They may be headed to Virginia via Interstate 81.

Wilson assaulted McNear, pictured below, during a domestic dispute early this morning, according to Swatara Township police.

Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant for Wilson based on kidnapping and assault charges.