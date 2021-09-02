Police arrest 14-year-old suspect accused of deadly shooting of Lancaster man

Elijahuwon Ashmeir Brown is charged with the shooting death of Rolando Rivera on the 500 block of Third Street on August 27, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old victim on on the 500 block of Third Street last week.

Elijahuwon Ashmeir Brown, of the 700 block of Manor Street, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Rolando Rivera at 9:44 p.m. on August 27, according to Lancaster Police.

Officers responding to the reported shooting found Rivera lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rivera, of the 200 block of Ruby Street, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

An autopsy determined he died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to police.

Detectives from the Lancaster Bureau of Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area of the incident, spoke to witnesses, and gathered other information, police say.

Investigators located footage that showed the victim in the area of the 500 and 600 blocks of Manor Street prior to the shooting. The video initially showed Rivera and Brown walking on opposite sides of the street, police say, but Brown eventually begins following the victim west on Manor Street, still on the opposite side.

Additional footage shows Rivera walking on the 500 block of Third Street when Brown runs toward him, raises a firearm, and firing several shots at Rivera, who falls to the ground. The suspect then flees the scene, according to police.

One of the detectives recognized the suspect as Brown, police say.

Brown was taken into custody without incident at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lancaster County Courthouse on N. Duke St., according to police.

He is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, persons not to possess firearms, and use, manufacture, control, sell, or transfer of firearms.