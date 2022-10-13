x
Cumberland County man sentenced up to 16 years in jail for sex crimes against a child

Zackary Geyer, 30, from Upper Strasburg appeared for sentencing Thursday after pleading guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
UPPER STRASBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing up to 16 years in prison for inappropriate contact with a minor, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Zackary Geyer, 30, from Upper Strasburg appeared for sentencing Thursday after pleading guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. 

Geyer was sentenced by Judge Brewbaker to 8-16 years in a state correctional institution, followed by three years of probation. 

The charges stem from an incident involving Geyer and a six-year-old child. Geyer reportedly had the child perform several inappropriate sexual acts on him, according to police. 

As a result of these actions, Geyer will also be required to register on Megan's Law for the remainder of his life. 

