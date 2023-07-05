Dauphin County firework event ends with arrest of five teenagers

Multiple teenagers were observed by officers allegedly throwing objects, blocking the roadway and participating in riotous type behavior.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five teenagers were arrested and charged before a planned firework event in Lower Paxton Township.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Linglestown Fire Works event located at Koons Park on June 3.

Before the actual fireworks display, officers were reportedly advised and witnessed numerous active assaults occurring within the crowds gathered at the event.

Multiple people were observed by officers allegedly throwing objects, blocking the roadway and participating in riotous type behavior.

In many cases, as the officers reportedly made their way through the crowds, individuals involved in the criminal behavior were able to flee without being identified. In several other instances, those involved in the criminal behavior were able to be arrested and charged with the appropriate violations of the Pennsylvania Criminal Code(s).

In every instance, the individuals who were detained and arrested were under the age of 18. They are as follows:

A 16-year-old male from Harrisburg

Firearms not to be carried w/o a license (Felony)

Receiving stolen property (Taurus, .40 caliber, semi-automatic) (Felony)

Possession of a firearm by a minor (Misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor)

A 13-year-old male from Harrisburg

Defiant Trespass (Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct- Engaged in fighting (Misdemeanor)

A 14-year-old male from Harrisburg

Disorderly Conduct/Fighting (Misdemeanor)

A 15-year-old female from Harrisburg

Harassment-Strikes/Shoves/Kicks (Summary)

A 14-year-old female from Steelton

Harassment-Strikes/Shoves/Kicks (Summary)

With all criminal behavior, especially at community events, officers are reminding the public that conduct of the above nature will not be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and prosecuted.

The department also stated that they will continue to analyze officer body camera videos and bystander videos in an attempt to identify other individuals who participated in the riotous behavior that disrupted the event.