State Police are investigating fraud case that victimized Cumberland County resident

Police say the pictured man cashed two checks valued at $6,920 at a Delaware County bank using the Cumberland County resident's information.

CARLISLE, Pa. — State Police are investigating a fraud case in Delaware County involving a victim from Cumberland County.

The incident occurred at a Santander Bank on Towne Center Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County, according to investigators from the State Police Carlisle barracks.

According to police, the pictured suspect cashed a pair of checks valued at $6,920 using a Cumberland County resident's information.

The suspect altered his appearance between visits, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Trooper Forcey at (717) 249-2121, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.