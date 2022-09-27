Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence

Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is accused of taking $4,200 from a Camp Hill resident to install a fence in November 2021, then failing to do any work related to the project.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police.

Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.

Police began investigating on July 27, when the customer contacted authorities to complain.

According to police, Fritz provided a bid of $5,200 to for materials and labor related to the installation of a fence on the customer's Camp Hill property in November 2021.

He alleged accepted a check from the customer for $4,200, then ceased all communication with the victim, and never came to the victim's home to perform the work, police say.

Investigators later spoke to Fritz and gave him 30 days to completed the project for the victim, but Fritz failed to do so, according to police.