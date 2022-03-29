Lower Allen Police: Contractor took $13,000 for home repairs, but didn't perform the work

Police say Derek Simpson accepted the payment but claimed he "had issues" with completing the work. He's charged with home improvement fraud and theft by deception.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police have charged a contractor with home improvement fraud and theft by deception after he allegedly did not complete the home repairs he was hired to make after taking the victim's money.

An arrest warrant was issued for Derek Simpson on March 9, charging him with the above offenses, according to police.

The victim, a Camp Hill woman, reported that she paid Simpson $13,000 and completed a contract hiring him to complete home repairs for her. The victim paid Simpson in installments, police say, but Simpson did not complete the work he was hired to do.

The victim made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Simpson, police claim.

Police say they eventually got in touch with Simpson, who admitted that he accepted the contract and payment. But he said he was "having issues" completing the work.