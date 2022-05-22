One person dead, another injured in York County shooting incident

Officials say the incident happened during a domestic dispute between two people.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday evening.

On May 21, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Hill Street for a woman lying on the ground beside her truck.

When police arrived at the scene at the rear of the home, they found two people with gunshot injuries.

Police say one person was already dead.

The deceased, a 59-year-old man, died by suicide, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Officials say the incident happened during a domestic dispute between the man and a neighbor.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No further information has been released at this time.