Pa. Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on person who shot two dogs in Lancaster County

Two German Shepherds were struck by gunfire outside a home in Martic Township on Feb. 1, State Police said. One dog did not survive; the other required surgery.

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Note: The video is from Feb. 8.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect or suspects who shot two dogs outside a Lancaster County home earlier this month.

One of the dogs was killed, and the other required emergency surgery after sustaining gunshot wounds to both hips, according to State Police (PSP), who are investigating the incident.

The dogs, both German Shepherds, were in the yard of a home in Martic Township.

Friends Amber Zercher and Jennifer Porterfield were grilling dinner outside Porterfield's home with their dogs, Oliver and Ranger, when they heard gunfire on the back of the property.

Both dogs were struck by gunfire, Zercher told FOX43.

Zercher's dog, Oliver, sustained the injuries to his hips and required surgery.

Ranger, who belonged to Porterfield, did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip online.