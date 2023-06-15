Additional charges filed against Elizabethtown School District employee arrested for alleged sexual conduct with students

On June 15, additional charges were filed against Megan Carlisle after allegations from a 14-year-old victim were brought to light.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The attached video is from May 26.

Additional charges have been filed against a former Elizabethtown School District employee.

Megan Carlisle, 37, from Elizabethtown, was a paraprofessional employee at the district when she allegedly engaged in sexual conduct during and after school with a 15-year-old student.

On June 15, additional charges were filed against Carlisle after allegations from a 14-year-old victim were brought to light.

The victim alleges he was assigned to be monitored in Carlisle's classroom. He alleges that while in that room, Carlisle engaged in inappropriate contact with him throughout April and May of 2023 until she was removed as an employee.

According to the victim, on April 26, Carlisle was providing a ride for the victim to his home when she decided to enter the self-storage facility with the victim.

Inside the storage unit, Carlisle allegedly performed a sexual act upon the victim.

As a result, she has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors.

Carlisle is currently in Lancaster County Prison in default of bail from the May 25 charges.

The school district released the following statement after the initial charges were filed:

The Elizabethtown Area School District is aware of the charges filed against Megan Carlisle, former paraprofessional at the high school, for alleged sexual misconduct. While we do not generally make it our practice to comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates a statement. As such, we are sharing the following information:

Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school.

The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation.

The Northwest Regional Police Department does not have any additional information involving other victims at this time but is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Frank H. Ember Jr. at 717-287-6642.