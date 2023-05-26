Elizabethtown School District employee arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with students

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with multiple students.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — An Elizabethtown Area School District paraprofessional is facing charges alleging that she engaged in sexual activity with multiple students.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, was employed at the middle school as the ISS classroom monitor. A 15-year-old student alleged that she touched and caressed him inappropriately during several school periods while he was in the ISS room on April 28.

Carlisle allegedly contacted the victim on Snapchat after school was dismissed and discussed sexual activity, then began sending explicit photos of herself to him and his 16-year-old friend.

Police say that Carlisle picked the victim up later on the evening of April 28 and they engaged in sexual activity in her car in an empty parking lot.

Investigation allegedly revealed that Carlisle sent explicit photos and videos of herself to several other victims. Police say these pictures and videos have been shared with "an unknown number" of students.

Police arrested Carlisle on May 25 and conducted searches of her car, home and cell phone.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing due to additional allegations involving other victims.