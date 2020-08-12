Adams County teen will serve 7-15 years for attempted murder of 4-year-old in 2019

Octavian Perez, 17, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and indecent assault. He told a witness he thought he had killed the child.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County teen charged as an adult with the attempted murder of a four-year-old child in 2019 will serve up to 15 years in state prison, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Octavian Perez, 17, pleaded guilty in September to attempted homicide and indecent assault charges stemming from the August 2019 incident.

He was sentenced today to a prison term of seven to 15 years for the attempted homicide charge, plus an addition five years of probation for the indecent assault count, the DA's Office said.

Perez will be subject to sexual offender conditions, be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment, and will not be permitted to have contact with the victim or her immediate family, according to the DA.

He will also not be eligible for early release, prosecutors said.

Perez was accused of choking the four-year-old girl by strangling her until she was unconscious, prosecutors said.

Perez was later taken into custody in Virginia.

A witness who was driving to Maryland with Perez after the August 4 incident said he appeared to be distraught and told him he had to tell him something.

Perez believed he had killed the child at a residence in Gettysburg, the witness told police.