Lancaster County student, 17, accused of secretly recording teachers

The student allegedly was secretly recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County student has been accused of secretly recording teachers, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

The 17-year-old student allegedly was recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

The student has been charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communications and criminal use of a communication facility. The charges have been graded as third-degree felonies.