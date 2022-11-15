Lancaster County student, 17, accused of secretly recording teachers

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County student has been accused of secretly recording teachers, according to West Lampeter Township Police.
The 17-year-old student allegedly was recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.
The student has been charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communications and criminal use of a communication facility. The charges have been graded as third-degree felonies.
It is unclear at this time why the recordings were made.