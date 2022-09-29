York County organization aims to collect 8,000 coats for charity

Organizers say they have been contacted nonstop by agencies needing help as the temperatures drop.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County organization is seeking the public's help to collect as many coats as possible for families in need ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Coats of Friendship is looking to collect 8,000 coats this year to distribute across the York County community.

"A lot of adults have spare coats, but we know that parents can donate their kid's coats because kids grow out of it really fast," said Vice President of Coats of Friendship Emerson Rankin. "So, we really need kid's clothes so all the kids can stay warm too."

There are several drop-off locations throughout York County.

Coats of Friendship is not only accepting coat donations, but it's also asking for scarves, hats or gloves.

"No matter how old you are, no matter what gender ... if you have an opportunity, take it and help somebody else out," said Coats of Friendship Founder and President Tristan Rankin.

Organizers say they have been contacted nonstop by agencies needing help as the temperatures drop.

The organization is also distributing 2,000 of the collected coats on Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union Lutheran Church in York.

People who would like to volunteer at the distribution day can click here.

Donation Locations:

Hanover

Guthrie Memorial Library (2 Library Pl.)

First United Methodist Church Hanover (200 Frederick St.)

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Elementary (331 S Main St.)

Welding Supplies, Gas and More (530 N Constitution Ave.)

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County (80 Constitution Ave.)

Glen Rock

Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock (32 Main St.)

Kindred Wellness Cafe (36 Water St.)

Friendship Elementary (3457 Sticks Rd.)

Southern Middle School (3280 Fissels Church Rd.)

Freedom Armory (10598 2nd Amendment Dr.)

York

Becky's Kitchen (5188 E Prospect Rd.)

Stewartstown