Learn about Coats of Friendship ahead of Give Local York

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, is scheduled to take place on May 6, and one local nonprofit joined FOX43 on April 5 to discuss their organization, and how to get involved ahead of the event.

Coats of Friendship is a local nonprofit that collects coats of all sizes for men, women, and children. The organization is run by elementary, high school, and middle school students.

The organization's president, Tristan Rankin, told FOX43 that during the pandemic, they collected 4,700 coats that were all handed out in York County and Gettysburg. The year before, 6,400 coats were collected. And in 2021, 4,000 coats were collected.

Two thousand coats were also distributed to the city of York at Union Lutheran Church on World Kindness Day.

"Coats of Friendship wants to make the world warmer by handing out coats to everyone and anyone who needs a warm jacket during the winter," Rankin said. "No strings are attached, anyone who needs a coat can come to the distribution and be given one without showing ID, verification of income or signing in. Coats of Friendship’s mission is to keep all people of York County warm every winter."

Coats of Friendship is one of over 300 local nonprofits that will be participating in Give Local York on May 6.

On that day, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about Coats of Friendship, check out the organization's website.