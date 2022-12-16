York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

First responders celebrate the holidays while bringing community together through 2nd Annual Santa Drive.

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together.

"We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by feel into the neighborhoods," said York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. "As we make our way around the neighborhoods and do something a little festive [we] hope to make a joyful noise and bring some good cheer to our residents and community here into city of York."

The event gave a chance for first responders and emergency services to further build the relationships they have with neighborhoods they serve to protect.

“You’re building a positive good will. You’re building positive equity with your community to let them know that you see them as more than just people that you arrest and engage with in hard times," said Muldrow. "You see them as valuable partners that you want to be a part of making their life richer and better.”

The York City Fire Department, York City School District Police and other community partners were also in attendance of the holiday celebration.

“I wanted us to be able to serve as a resource, serve as a platform or a catalyst for bringing people together and that’s what we continue to be able to do, that’s what I’m so proud of," said Muldrow. "We just continue to be a safe place for people to come together and meet other people that they may not otherwise have been engaged with.”

The York City Police Department hopes the event sent their message of appreciation to the entire community.

“Thank you. We appreciate you," said Muldrow. "This is why we’re doing it, this is why we continue to do things like this, because I want the community to see itself the way I see it.”