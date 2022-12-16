Prepare for the holidays with wine, gifts, events at The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey have a number of holiday events planned throughout December, as well as shopping opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey is preparing for the season of celebration with a number of themed events, seasonal wines and holiday gift ideas.

Rachel Brettler stopped by the FOX43 studio this morning to chat about the venue's holiday wines and offerings.

"I brought our bold roast—which is new this year—which is our cabernet sauvignon, but then it has cold brew and Kahlúa in it, so it's an extra fun one," Brettler said. "This is also the perfect stocking-stuffer size of a bottle, so I love that."

Speaking of gifts, the vineyard and brewery, located at 598 Schoolhouse Rd. in Middletown, has plenty available for last-minute holiday shoppers.

"We do six packs of the beer that we make, and we can also put anything in a crowler, which is a nice little handmade touch there," Brettler said.

If you aren't shopping for beverages, The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey still has plenty to offer—customizable gift baskets, gift cars, Decked Out Live season passes and more. They also partner with small businesses in the area to sell their wares out of the winery store.

The vineyard and brewery has several holiday events coming up, like Ugly Holiday Sweater Day on Dec. 17. Attendees are invited to wear a festive sweater and enjoy reindeer games.

Christmas Music Trivia will be held on Dec. 19, with Music Bingo following on the 26th.

For a full list of the events the vineyard will host this holiday season, check out their calendar here.

Don't forget to stop in the shop while there for an event to finish off your holiday shopping.