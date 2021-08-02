Super Bowl celebrations muted amid pandemic restrictions

Call it 2020’s overtime. Amid the pandemic, Super Bowl Sunday didn’t see its usual crowds of friends and cheering fans.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Call it 2020’s overtime.

Amid the pandemic, Super Bowl Sunday didn’t see its usual crowds of friends and cheering fans.

The atmosphere was muted at Tellus360, a popular night spot in Lancaster. On Sunday evening, a limited number of customers were able to watch the game there at socially distanced tables.

“Not as busy and it's quieter, so I think it's more people staying at home,” said Lancaster resident Nick Hess.

Some customers said they didn’t plan to stay the whole game and would probably head home early.

“Definitely a big mood change, loss of excitement,” said Lancaster resident Yahya McIntyre.

“It's not as hype, you could say,” added Ali Rutter of Stroudsburg.

For bars and restaurants, the Super Bowl is the latest big-spending event to be downsized by the pandemic.

Tellus360 usually serves several thousand people on Game Day, but this year hosted just a small fraction of that number.

“This is nowhere near normal levels of business, but we're happy for every little bit of business that we do have right now,” said owner and events manager Bill Speakman.

Meanwhile, some customers said celebrating a national event was even more important because people have been more isolated for nearly a year.

“It brings everybody together. Because I don't really watch it myself but it makes everyone hang out,” said Connor Tobias of Lancaster, who was out with some coworkers.

Whether at a big party at a bar or a small gathering at home, certain traditions continued, including pre-gaming the game with some drinks.

“We're all kind of a little bubbly,” Tobias said.