‘Getting down to the roots,’ Pa. Herb and Garden Festival kicks off

The annual Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival returns to the York Expo Center today. Workshop, tastings and more will be available for patrons.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The annual Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival returns to the York Expo Center in Memorial Hall today.

Workshop, tastings and more will be available for patrons. The festival will run throughout the weekend.

The show is sponsored by BloomBox, which is operated right out of Lancaster.

The festival features nationally known speakers, workshops and vendors of plants, herbal crafts and products for the gardener, cook and crafter. Organizers are encouraging everyone to learn something new or share an idea with others at the festival.

“You do not have to be an expert gardener or anything like that, everyone is welcome to the show—all ages,” said Susan Eggleston, organizer of the Herb and Garden Festival.

There are a number of workshops available at the festival, including:

Woodland Wreath Workshop

Tea Tasting Workshop

Herb Planter Workshop

Honey Tasting Workshop

“We have many learning opportunities with all the different speakers regarding native plants, great plants for pollinating, there’s a variety of workshops,” said Eggleston.