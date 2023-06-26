Over 200 youth volunteers from across the U.S. help repair homes in south central Pa.

Group Cares and Eastern York Workcamp Initiative teamed up to help repair 30 homes for people in need within York and Lancaster Counties.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Annette Sears has been looking for help to repair her home in Rapho Township, Lancaster County for years. This week, she finally received the extra set of helping hands she’s been looking for.

“[It's] a breath of fresh air, knowing that I don’t have to come up with the money to do this," said Sears.

Colorado-based non-profit Group Cares and the Eastern York Workcamp Initiative (EYWI) are teaming up this week for a mission project that brings more than 200 volunteers from across the country to York and Lancaster Counties to repair 30 homes across the area.

Sears' home is one of them.

"It means a lot. It restores my faith in humanity," said Sears. "To know that the young folks and gentlemen are willing to give their time."

Organizers with EYWI say the project is all about giving people a chance in their community to live a better life.

"We’re trying to partner with families that are in need to keep them in their homes," said EYWI's Chair of Fundraising Seth Nolt. "We’re hoping to make those home improvements so they can stay in their homes and have a better life there."

In addition to the much-needed home repairs, the program also gives Sears an opportunity to connect with the next generation of young adults.

"[I get] interaction with people," said Sears. "It’s just my mom and I, and sometimes my granddaughter. I got people to talk to [through this program]."

For the volunteers the feeling is mutual. They cherish the connection they get to make with the people they are helping.

"It’s certainly rewarding to feel like I am helping somebody out. Somebody specific even," said Lily Grisbacher, a volunteer from Lititz. "I know who they are, I can see how they are being helped and it’s nice to have that personal connection."

Home repairs will continue through June 30 and organizers hope this week’s work will have an everlasting impact on the local community.