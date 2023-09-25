Organizers refuse to let rainy forecast dampen Ephrata Fair excitement

The 104th running of 'Pennsylvania's largest street fair' kicks off Tuesday despite the upcoming week of wet weather.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The 104th running of the Ephrata Fair kicks off Tuesday and organizers of the "largest street fair in Pennsylvania" say the fun-filled event will go on, rain or shine.

"Let the fun continue, we are going to have a good time whether it’s raining or sunshine," said Roxanne Marowski, the parade director for the Ephrata Fair.

Final preparations for the fair were being made Monday evening amid the wet weather and despite no plans of it stopping in this week's forecast, organizers aren't worried about the rain dampening their plans.

"The great thing about rain or shine is we’ve got lots of fun stuff going on inside and outside, there’s just something for everybody," said Marowski. "There’s always something to do here whether it’s inside or not."

The Ephrata Fair first began annually in 1919 as a way to highlight central Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. One hundred and four years later, it has since grown into something much bigger for the Ephrata community.

"We’ve added all the fun of all the rides, the yummy food stands, and just bringing the whole community together," said Marowski.

A community that will come together regardless of the weather this week will bring.

"Keeping the community in mind, always wanting to participate and fellowship among people is really the most important thing," said Marowski.