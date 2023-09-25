Pennsylvania officials warn motorists to never drive through flooded roadways

Driving through flooded roadways is never a good idea and can result in injury or death.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the weekend’s rainstorm moving out of the area, flash flooding still poses a risk to drivers during periods of heavy rain.

“Driving during flash flooding events is a significant contributor to loss of life during these types of incidents,” said Randy Padfield, Director of PEMA

Flash flooding can occur during periods of heavy rain, often causing creeks and ponds to overflow onto roadways. Floods can easily sweep vehicles and people off the road and sidewalk. The unsafe conditions can also inhibit emergency response teams from making life-saving rescues.

Driving in these conditions is considered dangerous and can lead to tragedy.

“It’s important to remember that the effort to try to get where you’re going is not nearly as important as the fact that you risk your life,” said Mike Carroll, PennDOT Secretary.

In July 2023, a mother and her two children were killed after being swept away in their car during a flash flood in Bucks County. Others were killed by floods in that same area. The risk of drowning is higher when outside during a flash flood.

Lt. Adam Reed, the communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police, encourages drivers to use their best judgment during flash floods.

“Know which areas are prone to flooding and do your best to avoid those if you can,” Reed said.

PennDOT and PEMA will often set road barriers in areas likely to experience flooding. People can be charged a fine of $250 if they are seen ignoring a barrier. That fine can double if a rescue crew is called out to retrieve that person and their vehicle.

“If the situation is predictable, it is preventable,” Padfield added.

Standing or moving water also puts drivers at risk of hydroplaning. Hydroplaning occurs when water lifts a vehicle's wheel off the road, essentially carrying the vehicle without the driver’s control. This is especially dangerous on roads with multiple lanes and in areas with guardrails.

“It doesn’t take very much to really sweep away or move any vehicle,” Reed said.

Even if a vehicle has four-wheel drive or is equipped with larger all-terrain tires, there’s still the chance of being swept away if the flash flood current is strong enough. It’s best to remain in place and off the road whenever a flash flood is reported.