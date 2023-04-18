Mysterious noise wakes people up across southern York County early Tuesday morning

According to the York Airport's operations manager, there are two possible aircrafts that could have been behind the noise.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Home security camera footage sent to FOX43 by a viewer captured a weird noise that was heard in southern York County overnight.

“I was sleeping, it was around 3:40 or so and I heard this horrendous sound," said Barb Channell, who lives in Winterstown.

When she woke up Tuesday morning, Barb took to Facebook to see if anyone else had heard it too.

“I wanted to know if anybody else heard that," she explained. "Usually people share like 'Did you hear this explosion? Did you hear this vibration?' I thought there have to be other people who heard this that were woken up by it.”

Based on a thread of comments on a since-deleted post, a lot of people were.

“People were like ‘I heard something, I’m in Brogue and I heard something’ and ‘I’m in Stewartstown and I heard something’ and Red Lion and Glen Rock and New Freedom," Channell said.

Described by one person as sounding like a “lawn mower in the sky” and another as “the Goodyear blimp," FOX43 did some digging to find out more.

We reached out to the York Airport, whose operations manager says there are two possibilities.

Online flight trackers show a small military turboprop aircraft, which had departed Lancaster Airport and was en route to Joint Base Andrews, putting it over Brogue at 3:46 a.m. and Stewartstown at 3:49 a.m.

In addition, a Ukrainian AN-12 cargo plane passed through around the same time.

It left John F. Kennedy Airport in New York at 3:03 a.m. and arrived in Texas just after 9:15 a.m.

“It was just louder and louder and louder and moving really slow," described Channell.

The operations manager at York Airport says the AN-12 is a very loud plane that makes a similar sound to the one heard in the video.

He also tells FOX43 it’s not uncommon for military planes, even the occasional foreign military aircraft, to fly over south-central Pennsylvania.