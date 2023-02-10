Jefferson Awards | Update on 2023's winner

Brandt Kingsley will represent our area at the National Award ceremony.

YORK, Pa. — The Jefferson Awards are the country's longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service.

It recognizes the unsung heroes who go well beyond their expected duties to help the community. Last year's local winner is preparing to attend the national ceremony in New York City, so we caught up with him to see how the past year has treated him.

It's been almost a year since we first met our 2023 local recipient of the Jefferson Awards. Brandt Kingsley took his love for bikes and turned it into the nonprofit "Pedal for Peace" in 2017.

The organization works to break down the barriers of urban relationships and give kids a safe place to be after school. From learning how to fix bikes to competing in BMX, Brandt said something like this was needed.

"Youth nowadays spend so much time playing video games and indoors, and I feel like a portion of just aside from keeping them away from the violence and the different things getting them outside getting them active," Kingsley said. "There are so many benefits mentally, physically, emotionally, to them being outside and being on bikes; it's been absolutely incredible really."

In just a few short years, he went from seeing just a few kids a day to up to a hundred some nights, and it's only gotten busier since his Jefferson nomination last year.

"It's amazing that the impact is expanded not only to helping just inner city youth but now, you know, we're.. the race track was seventh in the state at one point, we're now listed as third; so yeah, we broke 100 new members this year and it's really growing," he said proudly.

As he gets ready to head to New York City to represent our area at the national Jefferson Awards ceremony on Oct. 4, he's more energized than ever.

"Oh man, I'm ecstatic to go to the national event," Kingsley said. "I'm a little nervous so I gotta be honest, I've never attended something as grandiose. It's a pretty big deal, and so I'm looking forward to getting into in a tux and go out and laughing and talking and meeting some incredible people."

Regardless of what comes next, Kingsley says one thing is for sure..... it's been a wild "ride" so far.

FOX43 plans to check in with Kingsley after the ceremony to hear about his experience.