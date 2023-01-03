Jefferson Awards: York County man will represent our area at national awards

Congratulations to Brandt Kingsley, our 2023 Jefferson Award finalist! Kingsley is “Multiplying Good” by helping inner-city kids through a love of bikes.

YORK, Pa. — After thousands of votes from the community, it was time to let our Jefferson Award Finalist know the great news! We found Brandt Kingsley right where we met him, working hard in downtown York at his hub for Pedal 4 Peace.

Kingsley founded Pedal 4 Peace in 2017 to break down the barriers of urban relations and help combat violence through the use of bikes.

In just a few short years he went from seeing a few kids a day to up to 100, offering a safe space for them to learn and grow.

He was thrilled when FOX43 stopped by to give him the news that he will be representing our area at the National Jefferson Award Ceremony in Washington, DC.

"The opportunity to do that on a bigger scale means I'll get to meet more people and get them on bikes. I'm humbled and honored. I don't know, I think elated is a great word," Kingsley said.

Representing the central Pennsylvania area is an honor Brandt says he never could have imagined.

"I think it's setting in right now. I just want to say thank you so much to York, and everyone that has been involved. We are so grateful and we appreciate it," said Kingsley. "All this hard work every day all day, all the time, like, it makes it worth it when you know people will support and help you out along the way."

For more information about Pedal 4 Peace, click here.