Hunters sharing their harvest in Dauphin County

An average-sized deer can provide enough high protein, low fat meat for 200 meals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A local organization highlighted the impact hunting is having on food initiatives across Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

At the Dauphin County Commissioners' meeting in Harrisburg on June 15, the group, Hunters Sharing the Harvest, presented details about their ongoing regional donations.

Since 1991, the group's venison donation program has coordinated the processing and distribution of donated deer meat and wild game from hunters to people throughout Pennsylvania.

"In the state in the 2021-2022 hunting season we had 187,000 pounds of venison donated from about forty seven hundred deer and here in Dauphin County we had about 25 or 30 deer donated," Executive director Randy Ferguson said.