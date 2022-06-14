State officials offer a way to save on travel

Officials have brought attention to an online service that has public transit schedules, routes, and ways to save.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As gas prices remain at record highs, PennDOT is highlighting a service that could help commuters save money.

"Find My Ride" (FMR) is an online service has public transit schedules, routes, and ways to save.

People could be eligible for discounted or free rides by filling out an application using the tool.

Officials say they have seen a 10% increase in people using public transit in recent months and they hope that trend continues.

"It's a great thing for many reasons," Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse said. "One, we're looking at gas prices over five dollars a gallon so people are looking for alternative modes of travel but it's also a great opportunity for people that are transit dependent."