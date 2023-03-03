Hoke House raises $12,000 toward conservation goal

A last stand to save the 18th century structure got the attention of Spring Grove Borough officials.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — It’s supposed to be lights out for the Hoke House in Spring Grove Borough. According to Friends of the Hoke House, they were asked to remove the outdoor lights by Rutter’s, the property’s owner.

“We have offered to take the lighting system down as soon as they give us permission to come onto the property,” said Friends of Hoke House spokesperson Paul Niven.

The building conservation group said after getting the request about a month ago, they asked Met Ed to shut off the electricity, but it hasn’t been done yet.

Met Ed said their policy is not to discuss termination of electric service for specific customers due to privacy rules.

Friends of Hoke House are happy, however, to leave the lights on as long as they can, despite a demolition permit issued in February.

At a special meeting on Feb. 16, the borough pledged $50,000 toward conservation, on the condition that the community can raise another $250,000. That money would be divided into five groups each raising $50,000.

Friends of Hoke House has raised more than $12,000 so far, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The plan remains contingent on the consent of Rutter’s.

The company has postponed demolition plans before. In 2014, it gave conservationists three years to correct code violations and find a tenant.

Nevin acknowledged no tenant was found in those three years, or the next five.

“We can’t really oppose demolition because Rutter’s has the demolition permit. They are entitled to do what they want with the building,” he said. “We want Rutter’s and the community as a whole to know how valuable that building is as part of York County’s history.”

The demolition permit expires after 180 days, so Rutter's has until Aug. 15 to use it.