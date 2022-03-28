Cumberland County senior home holds honor wall dedication

The Bridges at Brent Creek in Silver Spring Township held their honor wall dedication ceremony for more than 20 veterans that live at their senior home.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Local veterans will be forever honored at a senior home in Cumberland County.

The Bridges at Brent Creek in Silver Spring Township held an honor wall dedication ceremony for more than 20 veterans that live at their senior home.

Organizers said this is a small way to show gratitude for all the sacrifices these veterans have had to make.

"Really we can't think them enough for the service that they've done for us and for our country so we want to be able to demonstrate the gratitude that we feel," said Bridge Senior Living Executive Director Jennifer Haugh.