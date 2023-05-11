Central Pa. kids take over state police academy for a day

A handful of Central Pennsylvania kids got a look behind the line of duty, learning what it's like to serve on the force. Troopers used the opportunity to connect.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Sixty kids took over the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Derry Township, Dauphin County -- part of a field trip for Big Brothers Big Sister of the Capital Region.

"Part of our focus in our Bigs in Blue program is to help bridge that community gap and provide services to our families," said Amanda Dunn, vice president of Big Brothers Big Sister of the Capital Region. "Also, to help the state police come together with their community. Serve their community, volunteer in their community and get to know their community better."

Kids tested their strength in the gym, climbing the ropes before climbing on top of a state police motorcycle.

This is more than a single day of fun -- littles are paired with a big in uniform throughout the school year.

"During the program, I'll join him at school. I'll eat lunch with him and his friends," said Lt. Adam Reed. "We'll go out after, maybe shoot some basketball, play some four square, throw some football. It's a really fun part of my week and I really look forward to that too."

Reed's little brother Devon Edwards says he enjoys the new connections.

"Meeting people, that's probably the best part," Edwards said.

Kids got to pet state police horses and K-9 officers, before learning about unmanned vehicles and trying on some gear. One activity was a clear favorite.

"I'm excited about seeing the helicopter," exclaimed King Thomas, a 5th grader from the Harrisburg area.

State Police Corporal Brent Miller is Thomas's mentor.

"It's really neat being in the schools," Miller said. "They get to see the uniform in the schools and King gets to see me behind the badge."

"He's always there for me and he's the best big brother I've ever had," Thomas said.