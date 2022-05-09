Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York

The holiday event at Kiwanas Lake was held Monday evening for the first time since 2019.

YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday.

"It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.

Rain showers didn't stop the city’s annual Labor Day Celebration from returning to Kiwanas Lake for the first time since 2019.

“We typically run it every year," said Diaz Woodard, recreation program specialist for the City of York. "We haven’t been able to have it the past couple of years because of COVID, so this year we thought it was important to bring it back and re-introduce the city to a fun-filled family event.”

Organizers say events like this one are a way for the entire community to connect with each other, especially the kids.

“Any event they can come out, feel safe, have fun is important for the community," said Woodard. "With recreation, in my role, we’re constantly trying to create events so the kids can come out, feel safe, and enjoy activities.”

Residents agree.

“I honestly didn’t even know they did this, I can’t remember if they did it last year or not so it’s something new to see, I like they’re creating more and more gatherings," said Hannah Clugston of York.

“Everybody’s gathering, getting along," added Fowler. "This is what it’s supposed to be, this is what we look forward to and I love seeing the kids having fun in the foam pit, it’s great to see."