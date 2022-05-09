York celebrates Labor Day with children's fishing derby

The derby was sponsored by the York/Adams County Central Labor Council, part of the union federation AFL-CIO, and the city of York.

YORK, Pa. — Families in York celebrated the Labor Day holiday with a children’s fishing derby at Kiwanis Lake.

Prizes were awarded in two categories: most fish caught and largest fish caught, and for two age groups: ages 1 through 8 and 9 through 15.

Kiwanis Lake is stocked with trout, and anglers may also find catfish, carp, and bass. The lake is only open to fishing for children under the age of 16 due to a city ordinance.

“It’s just something for the kids," York/Adams County Central Labor Council President Tom Santone said. We have a lot of inner city kids coming out here. To see them catch a fish, to see them get a trophy, it just makes your day. There’s nothing better than a smile on a child’s face."